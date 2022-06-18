Rockingham County School Board member Matt Cross proposed a policy that would make it a requirement for teachers to inform parents when a student asks to be called a name other than the one on the student’s official records.
It would also require parents to give approval for a school’s officials to call a student by a name other than the one on their records.
The policy, introduced at a meeting in May, is currently undergoing legal review with the School Board’s attorney to make sure the policy as presented does not violate any state or federal laws.
Many people have come out to public meetings to speak out against the policy and for it. Those who are opposed to the policy say it will be out trans and non-binary students to their families and pose a threat to students’ safety if they do not have a supportive home life. Those for the policy cite parental rights as the reason.
The Daily News-Record reached out to School Board Chair Dan Breeden, Vice Chair Jackie Lohr and members Lowell Fulk and Charlette McQuilkin to see where they stand on the proposed parental notification policy.
School Board Vice Chair Jackie Lohr said she is against any policy that adds more paperwork for teachers and therefore less time for the students.
“Before I was elected to serve on the board, a policy requiring notes from doctor’s visits was enacted,” Lohr said in an email. “I saw firsthand how that policy drove a wedge between parents and the school staff. The staff no longer had a minute to chat and find out how my child was doing, they were too busy tracking down the paperwork, so when I picked my child up for an appointment I just received a quick ‘please bring a note from the doctor when you return.’”
“I worked to change that policy when I was elected to the board, because I believe communication is a building block of our children’s education,” Lohr wrote. “There are so many ways to find out how your child is doing in school- parent-teacher conferences, checking homework, calling and talking with the teacher, listening to and engaging in your child’s conversations with their friends, etc.”
“In these interactions you will, without a doubt, hear what name others are calling your child and if you object to that name you should have a conversation about it,” Lohr said. “However, I do not believe we need a policy that will cause the attention to be on paperwork and not on our children. I am opposed to any policy that creates barriers in the communication process between staff, parents and students.”
Breeden was out of town and on vacation during the Daily News-Record’s request for information, but wrote: “Sorry I can’t elaborate a great amount at this time, but I will say that I do not support what was proposed by Mr. Cross. I look forward to providing more information as events unfold.”
McQuilkin said: “At this time, I am waiting for the results of the legal review of this proposed policy. In the Introduction to the RCPS School Board Policy Manual it says, ‘School Board policies and regulations must be read and interpreted in the light of the federal and Virginia statutes and regulations.’ So until we hear from the legal review, I am withholding my opinion as to whether I support or not support this policy.”
Fulk did not submit a response by 5 p.m. Friday.
The next School Board meeting will be held on July 11 at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
(1) comment
“School Board Vice Chair Jackie Lohr said she is against any policy that adds more paperwork for teachers and therefore less time for the students.”
This person has no business on a school board giving such a disingenuous and idiotic reason. No wonder the public school system is crumbling!
