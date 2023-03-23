A Wednesday afternoon crash in the Timberville area killed two women, and injured two others.
Virginia State Police spokesperson Brent Coffey said at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jennifer Silvious, 47, of New Market, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse west along the 16000 block of U.S. 211 when she attempted to turn left onto a private drive, hitting a 2010 Toyota Camry that was headed east.
Silvious suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Coffey said. She was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center.
The Toyota driver, Denice R. Grove, 72, of New Market, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment, Coffey said.
A passenger in the Toyota, 101-year-old Melba E. Grove, of New Market, died at the scene of the crash, Coffey said.
He said a second passenger in the Toyota, Beatrice S. Antisdel, 69, of New Market, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to U.Va. Medical Center, where she later died.
All four women were wearing seat belts, Coffey said.
Police charged Silvious with reckless driving.
VSP continues to investigate.
