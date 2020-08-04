During a Monday Elkton Town Council work session, Town Manager Greg Lunsford provided an update on two projects that are making progress -- the Jennings House renovation and the new columbarium at Elk Run Cemetery.
“The Jennings House renovation is going very well,” Lunsford said Tuesday. “The new addition is more than 50% complete, and substantial progress has taken place in the original structure.”
What once served as a Confederate hospital during the Civil War later became the home to Elkton's town offices, but a number of deficiencies forced the brick structure on West Spotswood Avenue to be renovated and town staff were relocated to the Elkton Area Community Center.
The finances of the renovation had been in discussion since April as Town Council members approved a funding plan for the project, as well as renovation plans.
Lantz Construction, an employee-owned business based in Broadway that also worked on the Elkton Area Community Center, agreed to take on the repair project at a cost of $940,000. In April, council approved Lineage Architects’ recommendations and funding proposals for Jennings House.
Plans included the addition of a stairway, wheelchair lift and lobby as well as updating electric, plumbing, lighting, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and new storm windows.
Lantz Construction President and CEO Chris Weaver said in April that the estimated completion of the project was between four and five months.
Lunsford said Tuesday that with the project halfway through completion, he hopes to move the town offices back to the Jennings House by the end of October.
The columbarium project at Elk Run Cemetery is also gaining some speed, according to Lunsford. The columbarium, similar to a mausoleum, was a recommendation by the Cemetery Advisory Commission, and will serve as a permanent public memorial and be designed to hold urns.
Lunsford said the town received word last week that materials to build the columbarium were finally available. With construction hopefully starting in mid-September, the delay in receiving materials pushed back the completion date by a few months.
Construction of the first columbarium, which was to be constructed by W. A. Hartman Memorials for $55,700, was previously slated to be completed by the summer.
Once completed, the finished structure will feature four columbariums, each one with 144 niches.
Mayor Josh Gooden said on Feb. 21 the total cost for a 144-niche structure was believed to be $55,000. Of the $55,700 council approved, $40,500 was rolled into the fiscal 2019-20 budget from the sale of a portion of land at the cemetery that was completed in the beginning of 2019.
With council’s unanimous approval, the cost of each niche was set to be $1,200 per niche and each niche is capable of holding up to two urns. If a niche was purchased and sealed but had to be reopened, the cost would be an additional $200.
