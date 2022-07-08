Breelyn Williams and Avery Hilbert were standing on the stage at the FCCLA 2022 National Competition in San Diego with nine other groups waiting to hear where they placed in the event management competition.
The two Elkton Middle School eighth-graders knew they had placed in the Top 10. Hence their presence on the stage this past Sunday on the last day of the competition. But where in the Top 10 they didn’t know. Breelyn said she was aware that lots of people were taking photos, and she was excited, not nervous.
And then the news was announced — Breelyn and Avery had beaten out every one of their competitors to be named best in the nation for event management.
”We were smiling a lot,” Breelyn said. “But we didn’t cry or nothing.”
She may not have cried, but said her mom sure did when she heard the news.
Breelyn and Avery have been planning for the state competition for FCCLA — Family, Career and Community Leaders of America — since October. They had to prepare an 11-minute presentation and plan an event. They decided to host a mock senior citizen dance. They had to plan everything from the food to the venue to the music to how many people they would need to have to help.
”Some of the challenges was budgeting,” Breelyn said. “We tried to find cheaper foods to stay in our budget. We decided on finger foods and snacks.”
Breelyn said it was cool to represent her school and see their hard work pay off.
Originally, the partners were going to plan a dance for people with autism, but during their planning they found it was outside the budget given to them due to the need for additional supervision at the dance, Avery said.
They presented their work to a panel of five judges. Avery said they were nervous, but it was also fun being at the national competition. And as for winning: “We were very shocked to be honest.”
In addition to Breelyn and Avery from Elkton Middle School, Turner Ashby High School students Addison Hutton and Briana Hernandez competed in the focus on children event for level 2 and won silver.
Grayson Long, also from TA, competed in the nutritional and wellness category, level 2, and won gold and third in the nation.
