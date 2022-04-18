It was a busy Easter weekend for Rockingham County fire departments, as crews battled two structure fires within 13 hours of each other in the eastern part of the county.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, crews responded to a fire in the 600 block of Big Buck Lane in McGaheysville for reports of a structure fire. The home has been deemed a total loss, according to officials.
Lt. Todd Spitzer, Rockingham County assistant fire marshal, said two adults were able to escape the home, and there were no injuries. Massanutten is assisting those displaced.
McGaheysville, Elkton, town of Shenandoah, Hose Company No. 4 and Harrisonburg fire departments assisted Rockingham County Fire and Rescue with putting out the fire.
Authorities are investigating the cause.
Then, McGaheysville firefighters were dispatched at 3:49 a.m. Sunday for reports of a residential fire at Massanutten Resort. Upon arrival, crews saw fire on the roof and side of a three-story home, according to McGaheysville Fire Chief Todd Breeden.
There were no injuries, and all the occupants made it out safely, according to Breeden.
Along with McGaheysville, fire departments in Elkton, Harrisonburg, Grottoes, Shenandoah, Stanley and Rockingham County assisted, along with Hose Company No. 4 and the Virginia Department of Forestry.
