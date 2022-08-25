A Tuesday evening crash in northern Rockingham County has left three teenagers injured.
Virginia State Police spokesperson Brent Coffey said Colton S. Trumbo was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on North Mountain Road when the crash occurred at 7 p.m. Tuesday. In the 18900 block, Trumbo failed to maneuver a curve and ran off the left side of the road before the vehicle rolled several times.
Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, was not wearing a seat belt, police said. He was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with life-threatening injuries.
Ayden W. Depoy, 18, of Timberville, a passenger in the Chevrolet, was also not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said. Depoy was also taken to the U.Va. Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
A second passenger, a 14-year-old boy from Timberville, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The 14-year-old, whose name was not released, was taken to U.Va. Medical Center. He was also not wearing a seat belt.
Coffey said speed and alcohol are factors in the crash.
Charges are pending, he said, and VSP continues to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.