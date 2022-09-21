A public hearing on plans to make U.S. 11 just north of the city limits more pedestrian friendly is scheduled for Oct. 19.
The proposed project will build a 5-foot wide sidewalk along the west side of U.S. 11 from Mount Clinton Pike to Jewell Street near Valley View Mobile home park, just north of the city limits. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, some portions of the sidewalk will have curb and gutter, and others will have shoulders and ditches.
The meeting is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the VDOT Harrisonburg Residency Office, 3536 N. Valley Pike in Harrisonburg.
The project is a little over a mile long, according to VDOT.
Just over $3 million in SMART Scale funding was awarded to the project in 2019. County Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, whose district the project is in, said the area has been on the county’s radar for “quite a few years.”
“There is a lot of pedestrian traffic, and we need to make that a more pedestrian friendly roadway,” she said.
Funding for SMART Scale projects is evaluated on how a proposal would improve safety, reduce congestion, increase accessibility, fit into land use, enhance economic development and compliment the environment, according to VDOT.
The project’s total estimated cost is $3 million.
An existing bridge culvert will be lengthened as part of a separate project, and the sidewalk will tie into the proposed culvert and cross on the southbound side of U.S. 11.
VDOT data shows that in 2018, U.S. 11 in the area had an average daily traffic count of 9,538 vehicles. By 2045, the estimated average daily traffic volume is 17,480 vehicles.
VDOT officials expect the project be approved later this year, with construction scheduled for mid-2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.