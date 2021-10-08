A portion of U.S. 33 in Elkton will be closed from Monday to Thursday as Norfolk Southern completes railroad-crossing repairs between the intersections of North Terrace Avenue and Fifth Street.
Two detours will be available for motorists traveling in the area.
Those traveling west of the railroad crossing are to follow Shenandoah Avenue north and east, get on Stuart Avenue south and then Terrace Avenue south. Those traveling east are to follow Terrace Avenue north, get on Stuart Avenue north and then Shenandoah Avenue west and south.
All work is weather permitting.
Updates and traveler information can be found by dialing 511 or visiting 511Virginia.org.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.