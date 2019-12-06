A blueprint for future development for parts of Rockingham County is headed to the Board of Supervisors after Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval on Tuesday.
Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county, said Thursday that all items heard before commissioners were recommended for approval.
Dyjak said staff will coordinate with the Board of Supervisors to schedule a second public hearing for the board’s January meetings.
If the Stone Spring Urban Development Area plan is adopted as part of the comprehensive plan, the timeline of projects would begin with building civic amenities such as a library or community center as the focus area and end with the creation of a park or neighborhood center in focus areas.
Focus areas include Stone Port, Stone Ridge, Boyers Crossing and Crossroads.
New developments would demonstrate a desire for creating neighborhoods with a mix of uses, including parks, walking trails and a multi-functional plaza space for festivals, farmers markets and other events, according to the plan.
Other projects would include a Stone Spring pedestrian and bicycle trail, a Boyers Crossing multiuse trail, and implement design guidelines related to parking placement and buildings and street design, according to the final draft.
The amount of time needed to complete projects varies from short term to long term with each new private development.
Other items commissioners recommended for approval included a rezoning request and three ordinance amendments.
Whitesel Brothers Inc. requested to rezone 12 acres on the west side of Garbers Church Road and south of Erickson Avenue for the expansion of James River Equipment.
The property is zoned A-2, or general agriculture, and the request is to make it B-1C, or general business with conditions.
Since 1990, the applicant has been in business selling and servicing agricultural machinery on an adjoined parcel zoned for general business. Since then the applicant has added sales and servicing of construction equipment, which are not permitted in an A-2 zoning district.
The only use on the property up for rezoning was for an expansion of the existing sales and services located on the adjoining parcel.
The size of accessory dwellings were expanded to not exceed 1,500 square feet instead of the existing 1,200 square feet due to the difficulty of finding homes that are 1,200 square feet.
Two supplemental standards were requested for convenience stores to make building limited to 4,000 square feet and making customer seating no more than 20% of the square footage.
Semitrailers to be used as storage in three zoning areas also went through commissioners on the condition that the wheels and axles be removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.