A Rockingham County School Board meeting ended in an unusual way Monday evening.
Despite a smaller crowd than the board’s earlier August meeting, a small number of audience members attending Monday’s meeting at Broadway High School refused to put on masks when instructed to by Chairwoman Renee Reed.
Instead of carrying on with the meeting as Reed did earlier this month, Monday’s meeting was quickly adjourned as the shortest meeting in Rockingham County Public Schools history, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said.
There are a few reasons this was the necessary course of action, Scheikl said. Unlike the previous meeting, which was far more contentious than Monday’s, Rockingham County Public Schools was being held to a mask mandate by Gov. Ralph Northam. The mask mandate states that anyone in a school building must wear a mask.
Monday’s meeting, which was also the first day of school for RCPS, was held in a school building and therefore the School Board was required to enforce the mask mandate, Scheikl said.
It quickly became clear that a small portion of the audience had no intention of donning masks.
One individual, Ryan Liskey, said, “What if we don’t?” when Reed asked everyone to put on their masks, while filming the interaction.
Reed replied that she could ask the deputies present from the sheriff’s office to escort individuals not wearing masks outside. However, Reed declined to go with the option. A social media post circulating after the meeting incorrectly claimed Reed asked the deputies to intervene, but they refused.
“I can say, as superintendent, that did not happen,” Scheikl said. “Having people removed is not a helpful strategy.”
But at the same time, the School Board could not ignore the fact that some attendees refused to wear masks while the division is under a mask mandate.
This left the option of ending the meeting, which the School Board voted to do after action items on the agenda were approved, including the minutes from the previous meeting and the School Board schedule for 2022.
Items remaining on the agenda included recognition of two students and a volunteer, an exercise that the School Board has on the agenda once a month. In order to properly recognize these individuals, Scheikl and two members of the School Board met with them and their families in the library.
Finally, items to be discussed during a planned closed session, which included personnel actions and religious exemptions, were discussed in closed session and approved in open session Tuesday evening. This catches the School Board up on what was on Monday’s agenda, with the exception of public comment.
The School Board’s next scheduled meeting is Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
Archived video footage of Monday’s meeting, along with all recorded meetings, can be found on the school division’s website.
(1) comment
I got a great idea. Get the state congress to pass a bill stating masks need to be worn on school grounds and give it to Coonman the Barbarian Baby Slaughterer to sign into law instead of ruling with dictatorial 'mandates', especially when one is mandated to take a mask out of a box that says "will not protect against respiratory viruses" and cover their face with it, believing that, somehow, it will. THAT is being anti-science!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.