The search is on for the next Superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, but it could be awhile before any concrete information on the direction of the search is released.
At a School Board meeting in late September, current Superintendent Oskar Scheikl announced that he would be resigning from the position at the end of the school year after five years as division leader and 28 years as a Rockingham County educator.
At a meeting on October 10, Charlette McQuilkin was voted Chair and Jackie Lohr as Vice-Chair of the Superintendent Search Committee. The Search Committee is responsible for coordinating the logistics of the Superintendent search.
McQuilkin said last week that, “The search committee for the new Superintendent for RCPS is currently in the process of working with all board members.”
McQuilkin went on to say that there might be an agenda item for the December 12 meeting, and that she had no comment until after the December 12 meeting.
The School Board does have a special closed meeting planned for Thursday. However, it is not clear what the purpose of that meeting is.
The December 12 meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
Scheikl said he has planned to retire at the end of this school year for the past two years. He has had little chance to spend time with his mother over the past 30 years after moving to the United States from Austria. Retiring meant he could spend more time with her, Scheikl said.
“But life has a way of moving forward,” he said. Scheikl‘s mother died in July while he was visiting.
Looking forward, with his mother no longer here, Scheikl wondered what his path was. Ultimately, Scheikl decided to go forward with his plan and leave the superintendency in summer 2023.
Prior to becoming Superintendent, Scheikl served as the division’s director of information. He replaced outgoing former superintendent Carol Fenn.
A native of Salzburg, Austria, Scheikl left the University of Salzburg and came to the U.S. in 1992 after six years studying history and law. He attended James Madison University, where he received an undergraduate degree in December 1994. He later earned a doctorate in education from the University of Virginia.
He’s spent his professional career in Rockingham County, starting as a social studies teacher at Broadway High School in 1995. He also was a soccer coach at Broadway High School and is head coach of the Spotswood High School girls soccer team.
Scheikl taught for five years before moving to the Central Office to work as administrative software implementation specialist and was later promoted to supervisor of student information.
In July 2011, he was appointed director of information management, and oversaw the division’s digital conversion initiative, which sought to integrate technology in the classroom.
Scheikl has two daughters, who graduated from Spotswood High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.