Private landowners located in northern Rockingham County will have the opportunity to participate in a new conservation program due to efforts made by the United States Department of Agriculture and U.S. Forest Service.
Cory Guilliams, with the Harrisonburg USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, said the new project, called the Northern Shenandoah Mountain Restoration Project, would target resources to improve management of 128,000 forested acres for cleaner water and enhanced wildlife habitat in the county.
The project is being completed jointly with the U.S. Forest Service and 16 other partners across federal, state and private lands in the Potomac-Shenandoah watershed of the Chesapeake Bay. Funding for the Northern Shenandoah Mountain Restoration Project is worth more than $247,000.
The focus area for the project would be private landowners north of U.S. 33, west of Route 613 and south of Route 259 in Rockingham County. Private and public landowners in Pendleton County, W.Va., would also be allowed to participate.
“This is a very unique opportunity for the private landowners in this geographic area of the county and presents a great way to secure funding for projects that can sometimes be difficult to obtain funding for under traditional conservation programs,” Guilliams said.
With the Northern Shenandoah Mountain Restoration Project, eligible conservation practices would include livestock exclusion from streams, wildlife habitat development and management, invasive species control, streambank stabilization, aquatic habitat development, prescribed burns, fuel reductions, targeted tree thinning, creating fish passages on impassable culverts, restoring yellow pine stands, controlling non-native invasive vegetation and improving pollinator habitat.
Federal funding over the next several years would be provided to those who wish to address conservation issues by participating in the project.
“This project builds upon a strong history of collaboration between NRCS, partner agencies, nonprofits and a diverse group of stakeholders to support an all lands management approach across jurisdictional boundaries,” said Virginia State Conservationist Jack Bricker in a press release. “The benefits of these coordinated activities extend beyond natural resource protection to strengthen local economies and build community through enhanced recreational opportunities.”
Guilliams said the focus area was chosen for the project due to it being recognized as a hot spot for biodiversity in the Central Appalachians with 30 rare, threatened and endangered species, along with five priority watersheds.
“The region is also ranked high on the Surface Drinking Water Importance Index with the Dry River-Riven Rock and North River water systems providing this vital resource for the city of Harrisonburg,” he said.
Guilliams also said the project was the second landscape partnership effort for NRCS and the Forest Service in Virginia as an earlier initiative in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest coordinated conservation in the Lower Cowpasture and the biologically rich Cowpasture River.
Those interested in participating can contact the Harrisonburg NRCS Field Office to confirm eligibility.
