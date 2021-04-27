Bridgewater residents will get an opportunity to voice their opinions on the town’s proposed $10.1 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22 during a public hearing set for today at 7 p.m.
The hearing will take place virtually, and access is available on the town’s website.
There are no tax increases in the proposed budget. However, utility fees will increase in accordance with the town’s longstanding policy of indexing utility fees with the Department of Labor’s consumer price index for water, sewer and trash.
“It is important for us to keep up with our costs, because we need to maintain utilities so they work as they should,” Town Manager Jay Litten said in the proposed budget report.
According to the proposed budget, water and sewer, stormwater, solid waste and recycling fees will go up 3.61%.
There will also be a 5% increase for water and sewer connections and an increase of $2.50 per month for distant out-of-town users of the water system.
The budget proposal includes buying a new dump truck for $100,000, if a low price with attractive financing is offered.
Tax revenues have bounced back since the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic as Bridgewater is reporting an increase in its meals tax and local sales and use tax revenue.
During the FY20-21 proposed budget hearing in April 2020, it was projected the meals tax would decline by 40% in July and August compared to 2019 and by 30% in September and October.
One year into the pandemic, meals tax revenue is up by more than $176,000 for FY22.
“The meals tax continues to pay for a very large share of our operations,” Litten said in the budget report. “The beauty of this tax is that much of it comes from non-residents.”
Two projects are projected to be completed in FY22, including the DORM project and the Dry River Road project.
Litten said the proposed budget reflects the start and completion of construction on the DORM project, which will deliver a stoplight and southbound turning lane to Main Street. There is $870,200 set aside for the DORM project and $288,811 set for the Dry River Road project — which will add a sidewalk, bike lanes and drainage improvements.
Shafer Crossing, a pedestrian crossing across Main Street at Generations Park, is included in the proposed budget.
Current town employees will see a salary increase of roughly 2% and a new employee will be added to the maintenance department.
Not included in the budget is the more than $5 million the town is expected to receive under the American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.
Litten said the federal funding isn’t included because the money can only be used for certain purposes. The town expects it will be paid in two installments, he said, and the town would like to use it for future investments instead of current operations.
To provide written comments on the proposed budget, email meetingcomment@bridgewater.town.
