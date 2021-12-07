Everyone who is over the age of 5 years old could be fully vaccinated by Christmas, and the Virginia Department of Health along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are saying that being fully vaccinated is the only way to safely travel and see loved ones this holiday season, said Jordi Shelton, communications specialist for the Central Shenandoah Health District.
Currently, 21% of children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Central Shenandoah Health District, Shelton said. For ages 5 to 17, 35% are fully vaccinated, Shelton said. That number continues to increase as the population gets older. More than 66% of people 18 and older have been fully vaccinated.
This time last year there wasn't a vaccine, and safe travel was not possible, Shelton said. But this year a vaccine is available and becoming fully vaccinated is the only way to ensure safe travel, Shelton said.
"The likelihood of getting or spreading the virus for the fully vaccinated is low," Shelton said. "It's the best and only way to protect your loved ones."
The most prevalent COVID-19 variant in the United States is still the delta variant and the vaccine, along with the booster shot, has proven to be highly effective against the delta variant, Shelton said.
Some other measures that you can take to stay healthy this holiday season is to test for COVID-19 before and after travel, follow all mask mandates, which include wearing a mask on any public transportation, maintain social distancing, wash your hands, and get a flu shot.
"It is not too late to get a flu shot," Shelton said, adding that this will help alleviate beds and resources at local hospitals for more serious health cases.
Thanks to the vaccine, Shelton said the VDH is not anticipating a surge in COVID-19 cases that happened after the holidays in 2020. But, she added, those who feel sick should get tested for COVID-19, even if they're unsure if it's the flu or COVID-19.
"Bottom line, the holiday season is exciting but if you want to protect your health and the health of your loved ones, get vaccinated," Shelton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.