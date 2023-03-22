Valley Interfaith Action Launches Childcare, Transportation Campaign

BRIDGEWATER — In an effort to improve life for Valley residents, area leaders crossed political divides Tuesday to kick off campaigns to address gaps in childcare and transportation.
At Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, more than 500 people launched Valley Interfaith Action, a volunteer-led, nonpartisan organization. Local and state officials and corporate leaders pledged they would begin work to address transparencies in childcare and transportation in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Along with leaders from religious institutions, daycare centers, immigrant and neighborhood associations, local elected and corporate leaders committed to work with Valley Interfaith Action to bring door-to-door demand response transit to the county, and to create 250 new, quality Pre-K sports and increase wages for early education teachers to $50,000 per year in Harrisonburg.
They also committed to working with Valley Interfaith Action to try to secure $10 million so that all three and four year olds from families making less than $55,000 per year could have access to quality childcare.
"A demographer in Texas told us that of anywhere in the United States, there were no two adjacent jurisdictions that had as divergent presidential election results than Harrisonburg and Rockingham County," said the Rev. Adam Blagg, of Otterbein United Methodist Church. "We're building an organization that brings together ordinary people across city-county, political, race and faith divides so we can engage corporate and elected power players in the Valley around our priorities."
Childcare
Sandra Richie, a teacher at Spotswood Elementary and a parent of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center, gave testimony that it took her a year-and-a-half to find childcare for her child.
She realized that she wasn't the only one — in fact, far from it — going through the same struggle.
Helen Momoh, from Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, said that through conversations from parents, grandparents, childcare workers and area employers struggling to retain and hire workers, members of Valley Interfaith Action heard how the lack of affordable, quality childcare hurts families and holds the economy back.
Momoh said currently, only half of 4 years olds in the city and the county have access to a quality pre-K program, and only half of three and four year olds. If parents can find a spot in a quality childcare center, costs are about an average of $400-500 per year, she said.
Director of Roberta Webb Early Education Center Angela Rouse gave the organization's proposal, which was that every three and four year old from a family making less than $55,000 per year can have access to quality pre-K, and that all pre-K teachers earn at least $50,000 a year, and assistant teachers earn at least $15 an hour.
In Harrisonburg, the goal is to create 250 new pre-K spots and sustain the current 250 spots at quality pre-K programs by securing $7 million maximizing federal, state and local funding.
For the county, that would entail 300 individual meetings over the next six months, with county parents, grandparents, providers, school staff and employers to determine interest in expanding pre-K access and before and after-school care in the county, Rouse said.
Transportation
Nadia Dames, who owns a small business in Dayton, shared a story where one of her employees needed to walk a couple miles on Va. 42 to get to work on time, because their bike broke, and they had no other reliable transportation.
Dames said for employers to retain employees, and for the benefit of the community's public health and economic development, the community needs and deserves a reliable, essential transportation system.
Nasser Al Sa'adum, of the Valley Muslim Community Foundation, said the organization proposes an after-hours microtransit, or a "public uber," for the city. The organization will support the city's campaign by leveraging its relational power within and connected to our 21 member institutions.
In the county, they propose a door-to-door, demand response public transit, Sa'adum. With that model, any resident can call 24 hours in advance and make a reservation to get picked up at their house and be driven to their destination. The rider is matched with a driver, route, and appropriately sized vehicle.
Sa'adum said such services exist in places like Albemarle and Greene counties, and southwest Virginia.
To pay for it, 70% would come from long-standing federal and state fund, and a 30% local match can come from private or public sources.
Levi Fuller, of The Church of the Incarnation, and Nancy Hopkins-Gariss, of Trinity Presbyterian Church, proposed a first step of applying for a feasibility study with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transit, which would produce a needs analysis and a recommendation for service.
The application requires a letter from the county board of supervisors endorsing the study.
The organization also said it will partner with the ride system in Albemarle County, called JAUNT, to demonstrate door-to-door demand response transit.
