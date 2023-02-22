Local wineries found success in the 2023 Virginia Governor’s Cup Wine Competition.
Bluestone Vineyard’s 2017 Petit Verdot, 2019 The Steep Face and 2017 Blue Ice earned gold medals in the contest.
CrossKeys Vineyards took home gold for its 2019 Ali d’Oro and its 2020 Blanc de Noirs.
Also earning gold medal recognition was Brix & Column’s 2021 Petit Manseng.
Gold medals are awarded to wines that receive an average score of 90 points on a 100-point scale. Judges tasted more than 600 entries from 66 different Virginia wineries, according to a press release.
“We are thrilled to get three gold medals at one of the most stringent wine competitions for a second year in a row. The Valley had one of our best showings ever, with every Rockingham County winery that entered bringing home gold”, said Bluestone’s winemaker, Lee Hartman, in a statement.
Bluestone Vineyards earned silver medals for Beau, 2017 Blanc de Blancs, 2017 Houndstooth, 2019 Vineyard Site Series Cabernet Franc, 2019 Merlot, 2019 Petit Verdot, 2020 Odd Bird, 2021 Chardonnay, 2021 Crimson and its 2021 Petit Manseng.
Brix & Columns Vineyards was awarded silver medals for 2019 Cabernet Franc, 2019 McGahey, 2019 Petit Verdot, 2020 Petit Verdot, 2021 Cabernet Franc, 2021 Chardonnay, 2021 Kerns II, 2021 Sweet W, 2021 Viognier and 2021 White Brix.
CrossKeys Vineyards took home silver for its 2019 XX, 2021 Cabernet Franc, 2021 Chardonnay, 2021 Fiore, 2021 Joy Red and 2021 Joy White.
Bluestone Vineyard’s 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon won a bronze medal, as did CrossKeys Vineyard’s 2021 Viognier.
“The judges seem to recognize the quality of wine that is coming out of the Valley, and it gives validity to my conversations with 3 different farmers in the last year about building vineyards here. I’m excited about the future of Shenandoah Valley wine,” Hartman said.
