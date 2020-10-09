The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services named Landre Toulson to fill the newly created position of mental health and stress manager.
Farmers, fishermen and forestry workers have the highest suicide rate out of workers in any other occupations, according to 2016 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the new position, Toulson will create a "regional mental health network" in the state in addition to identifying available mental health supports and promotion of mental health awareness, according to a press release.
Toulson grew up on a grain farm in Northumberland County and has worked for his family farm and trucking companies, as a sales representative for Monsanto, the Virginia Cooperative Extension and as a teacher's assistant for children with disabilities in Chesterfield and Henrico counties, in addition to starting his own trucking company, according to the release.
"Landre's agricultural experience will help move us towards our goal of having a comprehensive network of health providers, peer groups, services from faith-based organizations, and others to help Virginia farmers cope with stress and mental health," VDACS Commissioner Jewel Bronaugh said in the release.
— Staff Reports
