The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences has announced collection sites and dates for those interested in participating in its annual pesticide collection program.
The program collects unwanted, outdated or banned pesticides and disposes of them in a safe manner, according to VDACS. The department encourages farmers, pesticide dealers, pest control firms, certified applicators, homeowners and golf course operators to participate, and it is free for eligible parties.
The program will come to the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on Sept. 7.
Other dates include:
• Aug. 9 at Southern States in Stephens City
• Aug. 10 at CFC Farm and Home Center in Culpeper
• Sept. 6 at CFC Farm and Home Center in Sperryville
• Sept. 8 at Ivy Materials Utilization Center in Charlottesville
• Oct. 11 at Page Cooperative Farm Bureau in Luray
• Oct. 12 at Madison County Fairgrounds in Madison
• Oct. 13 at Rockbridge Farmers Cooperative in Lexington
All locations are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
When VDACS administers the pesticide collection program, it divides Virginia into five regions. Each year, the department conducts a collection in a different region.
According to VDACS, participants must transport their unwanted pesticides to central collection sites in the service area. If participants are unable to do so, VDACS may arrange assistance on a case-by-case basis.
Only pesticides will be accepted, according to VDACS, and pesticide-contaminated material will not be accepted. Motor oil, paint, fuel, fertilizer or other chemicals also will not be accepted.
A registration form must be completed prior to the scheduled collection date. Participants can return the completed form to ops.enf@vdacs.virginia.gov or mail it to the Office of Pesticide Services, VDACS, P.O. Box 1163, Richmond VA 23218.
