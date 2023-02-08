ELKTON — Some improvements are planned to correct an intersection in Rockingham County where a train clipped a school bus in 2021.
Rockingham County officials last summer submitted an application for funding using the state's SMART Scale program at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Island Ford Road.
At the time, the plan was to install a traffic signal and a northbound left turn lane, according to county documents.
After further consideration, Virginia Department of Transportation officials recommended the county withdraw the Smart Scale application to reconsider the turn lane design. Designers realized the proposed plan for the left turn lane wasn't feasible, said Brad Reed, district planner for VDOT's Staunton district.
"We are going to explore an option to reconfigure the north side to support the transition needed for a left turn lane, but cannot guarantee that the geometry will work out," Reed said in an email.
Instead, VDOT was able to obtain high risk rural road funding for a traffic signal. Reed said the project is included in the 6-year improvement program and construction is scheduled to start in late 2025.
"That will directly address the trend of crashes we've had at that intersection," Reed said.
In November 2021, a train clipped the back of a Rockingham County Public Schools bus at the intersection. School transportation officials have said the bus driver was "following protocol."
The county was unsuccessful in its applications for three other proposed road projects to be funded using SMART Scale.
Officials submitted an application for an unsignalized, restricted crossing U-turn along U.S. 33, near Rockingham Park Way. The project would have had drivers coming from the park turning right and making a U-turn at a new crossover, instead of turning left onto U.S. 33, according to county documents.
Another application was submitted for a project that would have converted the U.S. 33 and Cross Keys Road and Indian Trail Road intersection to a signalized, restricted crossing U-turn intersection. It would have diverted left turn and through movements on Cross Keys Road and Indian Trail Road to make a right turn, then a U-turn at traffic signals.
Both proposals were recommended by VDOT's U.S. 33 Arterial Management Plan.
The county also came up short in its bid at U.S. 33 and Island Ford Road, to add an additional northbound turn lane on Island Ford Road to create a dedicated left turn lane, and a left, through, right turn lane.
