From Harrisonburg to Elkton, U.S. 33 stretches nearly 13 miles in Rockingham County, passing some communities already fully developed and some expected to see further growth in the future.
With the corridor being used heavily, it leads to traffic and crashes — something the Virginia Department of Transportation and local leaders want to fix.
According to VDOT, the corridor sees up to 26,000 vehicles a day, and between 2015 and 2019, more than 550 crashes have been reported.
Of those crashes, one was fatal, 25 resulted in a severe injury and 397 resulted in property damage, based on analysis included in the U.S. 33 arterial management plan kickoff meeting presentation from Sept. 18.
To improve travel conditions along the corridor, local leaders and the VDOT Staunton District are hosting a public survey for a transportation planning study of U.S. 33 in Rockingham County.
“This study came about because we have several intersections that rose as hot spots for crashes,” said Brad Reed, VDOT project manager. “We want to find ways to reduce the number of crashes along the corridor.”
The study is being conducted through VDOT’s Arterial Preservation Program, which seeks to “identify ways to ensure safety and preserve the capacity of the commonwealth’s arterial highway network without wide-scale roadway widening,” according to a press release.
The purpose of the survey is to gather opinions on travel experiences along U.S. 33 from Harrisonburg to Elkton, according to a press release. Responses will be included in a data-driven analysis of existing conditions to help come up with recommendations to address issues.
“This is a planning study,” Reed said. “And input is very helpful.”
Reed said the goal of the study and survey is to produce recommendations on ways to improve mobility and safety along the corridor, especially with the anticipated growth and development coming to the area in the next 20 years.
Anyone who has traveled along U.S. 33 between Harrisonburg and Elkton is welcome to take the survey. So far, the survey has received over 1,000 responses, Reed said.
“It’s already popular,” he said.
Once responses are collected and reviewed, Reed said, recommendations will be presented to local leaders, who will make decisions on what projects to move forward with.
The survey will be available online until March 15 and can be accessed on VDOT’s website by searching “Route 33 Arterial Management Plan Between City of Harrisonburg and Town of Elkton.”
Comments will also be accepted by phone at 540-332-2266.
