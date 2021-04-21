When Pamela Northam, first lady of the commonwealth and wife of Gov. Ralph Northam, walked into Mountain View Elementary School on Tuesday, she was greeted by the masked faces of students holding signs welcoming her to their school and telling her how much they were glad to be back.
“It’s important to celebrate our hero teachers,” Northam said of her visit to both Rockingham County’s Mountain View and Bluestone Elementary School in Harrisonburg.
She began her visit by asking students what her husband’s job is.
“He’s the governor!” one student exclaimed to the amusement of those in attendance, which included Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni; Kathy Burcher, deputy secretary of education; Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl; and School Board members Charlotte McQuilkin and Chair Renee Reed.
Northam explained that her husband is like the principal of Virginia.
“And you know what our favorite part of the job is?” she asked the students. “Coming to see you, seeing you at school.”
Before her work in community outreach, Northam taught high school biology. Recognizing a need for STEM in elementary education, she became a national award-winning science specialist and worked to develop an inquiry-based, hands-on curriculum for students in grades kindergarten through fifth, according to the first lady’s official website.
Her background in education, particularly science education, was evident when Northam read a book to first-grade students about spring along with an accompanying science lesson that involved flower bulbs and honeycombs.
Northam also gifted Mountain View Principal Leslie Kapuchuck with a small rosemary plant for the school’s garden that was once planted at Monticello, the primary plantation of Thomas Jefferson.
“Today was such a special day for our school,” Kapuchuck said.
While Northam had not previously visited Rockingham County Public Schools or Harrisonburg City Public Schools, her husband visited two years ago for an education roundtable at Rockingham Academy, Scheikl said.
On Tuesday, Northam also toured Roberta Webb Child Care Center in Harrisonburg, North Fork Middle School in Quicksburg and Page County High School.
