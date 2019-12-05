Volunteers Needed For Tree Planting
Volunteers are needed to plant 330 trees at a Timberville farm on Saturday.
The project is being conducted to provide habitat for wildlife, filter pollution and reduce runoff to waterways, according to Kenny Fletcher with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. The tree planting will establish a 3-acre buffer of 930 trees and shrubs along waterways that flow into Smith Creek.
“This is a great way to get hands-on experience planting and establishing native trees while learning about their many benefits,” Matt Kowalski, CBF Virginia watershed restoration scientist, said in a press release. “Plus, it’s hard to beat the sense of accomplishment and value you feel when you plant a tree.”
The tree planting will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 235 Fairview Church Road in Timberville. Volunteers must register in advance at svswcd.org.
The event is part of a conservation project led by the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Shenandoah Man Charged In Crash That Killed SailorVIRGINIA BEACH (AP) — A 38-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after he crashed into a security vehicle at a Navy base in Virginia, killing a sailor.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that Nathaniel Lee Campbell, of Shenandoah, has been charged in the death of Petty Officer 3rd Class Oscar Jesus Temores.
Virginia Beach police said Campbell was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup on Saturday when he drove onto the Fort Story base at a high rate of speed. Police said Campbell struck a patrol car Temores was driving.
It is unclear why Campbell drove onto the base.
Campbell was in in the custody of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office Thursday. It could not immediately be determined whether he has an attorney.
Motorist Charged With DUI Accused Of Striking Highway Crew
ARLINGTON (AP) — Six members of an overnight construction crew have been hospitalized after a driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into them on a Virginia highway, authorities said.
Officers from multiple state and local agencies responded to the crash in a work zone on Interstate 66 in Arlington after midnight on Thursday, Virginia State Police told news outlets. The driver of an SUV is accused of striking the workers before slamming into a light pole, investigators said.
Two occupants of the vehicle were also transported to the hospital. The eight peoples’ injuries ranged from minor to serious, though WJLA said police told them none of the victims were in life-threatening condition.
Three people were in the car at the time and two tried to run but were quickly caught, WJLA-TV reported. The news outlet said reporters witnessed the driver undergoing field sobriety tests at the scene. The motorist is charged with driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.