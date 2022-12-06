One person has died as a result of a fatal crash on Interstate 81 north of Harrisonburg yesterday, according to the Virginia State Police.
VSP Sgt. Brent Coffey confirmed a two-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81, just past exit 251 north of the Harrisonburg city limits.
Virginia Department of Transportation officials closed both southbound lanes for an extended period of time Monday afternoon.
Coffey did not immediately have any additional information on the crash.
