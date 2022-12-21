This article will be updated.
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning near Weyers Cave.
Virginia State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch said at 6:47 a.m., officers responded near Sulfur Pump Road and Weyers Cave Road for reports of a crash.
Crouch confirmed one fatality, and said another person was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment. Crouch did not identify the victims.
VSP is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.