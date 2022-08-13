A Timberville police officer suffered minor injuries after totaling his cruiser during a high-speed police chase Thursday morning, but state officials are mum on details regarding the pursuit.
According to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, Virginia State Police began a police pursuit through northern Rockingham County on Thursday, and the sheriff's office and Timberville police assisted the chase. Once the vehicles entered Shenandoah County, Rockingham County deputies discontinued the pursuit.
Hutcheson directed further questions to state police, which has only said that the Timberville officer sustained minor injuries.
"I don't have much on the crash, currently," VSP spokesperson Brent Coffey said in an email Thursday. He did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
Timberville police addressed the chase at Thursday's Town Council meeting. While Timberville officers assisted in the chase, an officer swerved to avoid hitting a car and struck a utility pole, Sgt. Jeremy Hooke said.
The officer was released from the hospital later Thursday, Hooke said.
Timberville Town Council approved an emergency motion for the town to begin to order a new police vehicle to replace the one that was totaled.
