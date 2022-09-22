A Warren County Public Schools bus driver has been charged following a crash on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County on Wednesday that injured two teenagers.
At 9:54 p.m., Virginia Department of Transportation crews were setting up a work zone near mile marker 261 when the school bus rear-ended a highway work truck traveling in the right lane, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Brent Coffey.
Coffey said the truck was protecting highway work zone workers who were setting up cones for a lane closure. The truck had its message board flashing to direct traffic to the left travel lane, he said.
The driver of the bus, Jennifer L. Lowe, 48, of Markham, was charged with reckless driving. She was not injured in the crash and was wearing a seat belt, Coffey said.
Two 15-year-old girls on the school bus suffered minor injuries and were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment, Coffey said.
He said 17 students were on the bus at the time of the crash.
A statement from Rockingham County Public Schools said that Sarah Moyers, a bus driver for Lacey Spring Elementary, took her bus to the scene and drove the students back to Warren County High School.
"She was met at the school by Warren County's Superintendent, who was very grateful for our help," the statement from RCPS said.
The truck driver, a 21-year-old man from Salem whose name was not released, was treated on the scene for minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.
VSP is investigating.
