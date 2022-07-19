Rockingham County officials and representatives of a proposed truck stop off of Interstate 81’s Mauzy exit met briefly Monday to discuss some of the concerns raised by planners and neighbors regarding the 31-acre rezoning request.
Gas City LLC, of Leesburg, is requesting to rezone the lot just north of U.S. 11 and Mauzy Athlone Road to a business interchange district. In its draft conceptual site plan, Gas City proposes a 12,000-square-foot convenience store, a 12-vehicle fuel station, eight fuel pumps for trucks, a truck repair shop and a car wash.
Business interchange zoning was established by Rockingham County last year, and aims to provide services to travelers on the interstate.
The Planning Commission tabled Gas City’s request at its July 5 meeting. At that meeting, some of the 10 people opposed raised concerns about traffic, water and sewer impacts.
According to its case report, Gas City proposes well water and a septic system for sewage. The proposed waterworks would be regulated by the Office of Drinking Water, and the sewage disposal system is proposed to be a discharge system regulated by the Department of Environmental Quality.
The informal meeting Monday was attended by Planning Commission members Kevin Flint, Jordan Rohrer and Keith Sheets, as well as county planning staff and Supervisors Dewey Ritchie and Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, chair of the Board of Supervisors.
Representing Gas City, Bill Moore, an engineer with Balzer and Associates, said some concerns would be addressed during the site planning phase, which would come after the rezoning request is approved. Gas City also applied for a special-use permit for the site.
Bob Krallinger, an engineer with Bowman Consulting, said county, state and federal standards offer “more protection” to the water quality because it would be recorded by the health department and a monitoring well. Wastewater use from the proposed truck stop would be comparable to an agricultural use, which the site is currently zoned for, Moore said.
An entrance for the proposed truck stop would be north of the existing Liberty station, according to Gas City representatives.
The Planning Commission could issue a recommendation on the proposed rezoning at its August or September meetings. There has not been an indication when commissioners might take action.
Commissioners do not make recommendations on special-use permits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.