FULKS RUN — As his hands glide a tool over a piece of wood, carving out layers until spirals of remnants hit the floor, Ashton Waters’ mouth curls into a smile.
“I love that,” he said after each movement.
His passion for woodworking, laser cutting and design style can be found all throughout his Fulks Run home. From the two workshop spaces in the backyard to the accent wall in the dining room made up of various tools, Waters found his niche.
Waters got involved with woodworking while living in Northern Virginia from 1995 to 2000, but his eye for nature started in his youth.
Waters said he was influenced by his mother, a florist, and father, a forester. He earned a degree in biology, but after a few years wanted to do something else, so in a literal sense, he turned to turning wood.
“I started with woodworking and then went to building furniture,” he said.
Waters credits his desire to try different things for getting involved in various projects. From wood turning to building furniture and later laser cutting and engraving, his abilities have expanded over the years.
“I like working with my hands,” he said. “I have an eye for certain things. I like doing out-of-the-box stuff, stuff people don’t see often.”
Although most of his work is done by commission, Waters keeps a black binder in his workshop filled with projects he has done in the past — each accompanied by a description and name.
One piece that was featured during a craft show and is on display in Waters’ home is "Scurry" — a wooden bowl with metal legs that could have come out of a Tim Burton film.
While that particular piece didn’t sell, countless others did because of Waters’ ability to bring a piece to life.
“There are two things to selling something — your story and the story of the piece,” he said.
When he isn’t working on collections, Waters can be found making custom ornaments and bookmarks with his laser engraver. One of his current projects is making beer tap handles for Old Hill Cider at Showalter’s Orchard in Timberville and mugs for the Friendly Fermenter in Harrisonburg.
Waters also had pieces featured in the Timberville Christmas Village, Southern Living Magazine and Fine Woodworking Magazine.
As he continues to enhance his craft, Waters said he is always open to learning new things.
“You get better as you go,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.