The former Bergton Elementary School off Criders Road still remains home to several classrooms, with one being transformed to serve the community.
The Community Ministry Food Pantry is a supplemental food provider helping those with insufficient means to supply their basic needs, said Eddie Steele, who serves as the director of the pantry.
The food pantry, which works in cooperation with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, serves the communities of Bergton, Criders and Fulks Run.
“We have just about anything,” Steele said. “People who come here leave with a grocery cart full of food.”
Nearly 12 years ago, members of the Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church formed the food pantry. Later, Zelda Whetzel, of Bergton, would take over before passing the torch to Steele, of Fulks Run.
“I knew there was a need, and I had the ability to do it, so why not,” said Steele, who is retired.
On the first Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and the third Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon of each month, the food pantry opens its doors to allow locals to take any type of food that is offered. The classroom is filled with canned food, five freezers full of meat, bread and more.
“Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, we go to the Food Lion off Route 42, who gives us meat and bread that is about to expire off the shelves,” Steele said. “They freeze it, and we pick it up.”
Steele also picks up food from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Verona, where he most recently got 240 pounds of food to bring to the food pantry.
“It is wonderful what you can actually get,” he said. “And donations come a long way. We don’t turn down donations in cans, but money really helps.”
Steele said that what led him to taking on a leadership role at the food pantry was the service the food pantry provides.
"What pays my bill is that child that comes through and having something for them to eat,” he said.
But Steele doesn’t do it alone.
The food pantry runs smoothly with the help of close to 12 volunteers and several churches, including Bergton Gospel Center, Caplingers United Methodist, Damascus Church of the Brethren, Hilltop Bible Church, Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mount Carmel United Brethren in Christ, Riverside United Methodist, Valley View Mennonite, Mount Carmel United Methodist, Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren and Mount Olive Church of the Brethren.
“There is just a bunch of good people and all from different backgrounds and churches,” he said.
With the food pantry being open to the community, Steele said anyone locally can stop by and benefit.
“It is open to everyone in the area that needs it,” he said. “It is open to you. We don’t turn anybody down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.