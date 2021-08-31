According to the Charlottesville Police Department, an unidentified Weyers Cave man died after a cement truck collided with a pickup truck at a construction site in the city.
Police say the 53-year-old Weyers Cave resident was seriously injured and found outside his pickup truck when they arrived at the construction site in the 900 block of Druid Avenue around 12:55 p.m. Monday.
According to police, he was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the cement truck, police say, was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.
No charges have been made, police say, and the investigation is ongoing.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.