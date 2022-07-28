ELKTON — Elkton is not known for the longevity of its town managers, but Bob Holton may have had the shortest tenure of them all.
At an emergency Town Council meeting Thursday, Mayor Josh Gooden informed council members that Holton withdrew from the post. At a July 18 meeting, council selected Holton to serve as interim town manager after Greg Lunsford’s abrupt firing on June 20. Lunsford has since taken a job as Greene County’s director of water and sewer.
Holton was Bridgewater’s town superintendent from 1973 until January 2016, and was its assistant superintendent and director of public works until he retired in 2020.
Upon his appointment, members of Town Council, Holton’s former colleagues and others who know him spoke highly of him and his ability to lead Elkton forward.
According to Thursday’s meeting notice, council was to discuss details of Holton’s contract. Reached Thursday, Holton said he began working at Elkton last Friday on a “verbal agreement,” but hadn’t signed a contract yet.
In a Tuesday report to Town Council, Holton asked council members to give him control of personnel functions. He said he would not be able to manage the town “without full control of personnel.”
“Prior to 1980 Bridgewater was managed much like Elkton is today,” Holton wrote. “We had constant turmoil, low morale and a high rate of turnover. Our attorney at the time, Don Litten, changed us to a town manager structure with full control of personnel becoming my responsibility. From that point forward Bridgewater ‘bloomed’ and never looked back.”
Holton said Thursday that he believed some council members were not happy with the proposal, and in turn, he resigned.
“Without personnel control, I can’t manage,” Holton said in an interview with the Daily News-Record.
In a Wednesday letter to Town Council, Holton said the job “is not a good fit for me.”
“It has nothing to do with individual councilmen, employees or citizens because everyone had been great to me,” Holton wrote.
In his resignation letter, Holton outlined the town’s options for future administrators, including promoting from within. “Gator” Hurt, public works director, and Mike King, an Elkton police sergeant, are not interested in the job, Holton said. But Donna Curry, town treasurer, was interested and had King’s support, he said.
With Curry’s background in finance, Holton said he could get her trained on the other aspects of the job within a month or two.
He offered to stay on for a short time to train either Curry or another applicant, but he said council didn’t seem interested in those options.
“Forgive me for being blunt, but you aren’t going to be able to attract an experienced manager from another town,” Holton wrote. “The frequent turnover of managers here has shut down that market to you. Therefore, your choices are a manager from a non-governmental business or someone fresh out of school or someone you already employ. The first two are not great options.”
Including Holton, Elkton has had 10 town managers since 2001. Lunsford held the job for two years.
‘IT Issues’
In other business, council voted to move video surveillance monitoring and a fax machine at the Elkton Area Community Center to the front desk area, accessible to all employees. Previously, it was located in the community center director’s office.
Council members Troy Eppard, Randell Snow, Jay Dean and Steve America voted to move the equipment, with Phillip “Rick” Workman in opposition.
David Smith, who was appointed to fill a vacant seat on Town Council on July 18, was not eligible to vote.
“The people that are working the desk need access to that video recording,” Snow said.
Eppard said he wanted to raise “IT issues” after a situation in which he sought information but was told it was not accessible.
“I can tell you right now — any single electronic communication, whether it’s been deleted today or six years ago, can be found,” Eppard said. “It can be. It can be accessed, it can be found, just like phone calls and text messages, everything.”
Elkton’s town attorney, Nathan Miller, said he would look into policies other jurisdictions use to manage information technology.
Eppard also said he believed council members should be able to access all electronic communication between town staff and council members in an effort to improve transparency.
“The electronic communication, among us as council and the town, I think they should all be open. I think they should all be across the board,” Eppard said. “I don’t think there should be anything that’s discrete. I think we should all have access to all of it.”
Workman asked Eppard what he meant by transparency.
“Transparency to this council, who holds the power in this town so that we can do our jobs judiciously, not in secret or hidden or under the disguise of an agenda, but we’re all on the same page, we all know what’s going on, we’re all very equal and even,” Eppard said.
IT issues at the community center were also part of transparency, Eppard said, because a fire and rescue system at the center has not been working for a while.
Workman agreed that the safety system was a problem that needed to be addressed, but still had questions about the electronic communication.
“We’ve got enough business to handle [other than] going around and looking at our own emails,” Workman said.
But other council members said that was not Eppard’s point.
“No one’s saying that we’re going to do that,” America said. “I know I’m not going to be saying, ‘Well this person said this in an email.’”
“I choose not to refute or deny transparency,” Eppard said. “I don’t see where anyone could argue against transparency.”
Community Center Advisory Board
Council also met Thursday to discuss “committee and advisory board issues,” according to the meeting notice.
Snow proposed placing nine people on the Elkton Area Community Center advisory board. Per town bylaws, the board must have a minimum of seven members, and some of Snow’s appointees would be reappointed, he said.
Gooden and Workman took issue with the appointments not being advertised to anyone interested in participating on the board. Workman said he had a list of names he was going to propose to appoint, but did not have them available because he did not know action would be taken Thursday.
“It doesn’t specifically say anything, does it?” Snow said. “It says, ‘committee and advisory board issues.’ This is one of the issues.”
Snow agreed to withdraw his motion and have council consider appointments to the board at its Monday work session.
(1) comment
He likely found out how some of his council members loved to micro-manage to satisfy overgrown egos.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.