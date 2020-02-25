Before the fanfare could fade out, Valley legislators made one last effort to recognize former Rockingham County Supervisor Pablo Cuevas for his nearly 30 years of public service on the board.
On Monday, Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, introduced a resolution commending Cuevas for being a long-standing member of the board. The resolution was also sponsored by Dels. Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson, and Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, along with Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Jackson.
At Cuevas' final Board of Supervisors meeting in December, Runion and Wilt, along with Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, made the trip to the Rockingham County Administration Center to honor him.
Cuevas, an immigrant from Cuba who found his way to Broadway, announced his retirement in November due to health and family reasons. He was replaced by Brent Trumbo, who previously served on the county Planning Commission.
When Cuevas served on the board, he held numerous positions, such as chairman and vice chairman. He also was active on the board’s Finance Committee, Public Works Committee, Chamber of Commerce and Community Criminal Justice Board.
Wilt’s resolution said Cuevas “gained experience that would be invaluable when serving on the county and state levels,” during his time on the Broadway Town Council and Broadway Planning Commission.
“For many years, Pablo Cuevas offered his leadership and guidance to the Commonwealth as a member of the Virginia Association of Counties Board of Directors, where he served as second vice president and was active on committees for education, transportation, and resolutions, and as an appointee to several state commissions and advisory boards,” the resolution states. “[He was] a steadfast proponent of a quality education for all Virginians.”
Cuevas served on the James Madison University board of visitors, along with the Rockingham County Schools Foundation board of directors and the Massanutten Technical Center Foundation board of directors.
“Through Pablo Cuevas' leadership, Rockingham County has been able to grow and develop over the past three decades while retaining the agricultural character that the county's citizens cherish,” states the resolution.
The resolution has been presented and placed on House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn’s table for approval.
