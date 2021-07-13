State Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, and Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, are partnering with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to host a DMV Connect program in Timberville next week.
Obenshain said in a press release that he has heard from numerous constituents who have been unable to schedule an appointment with the DMV “within a reasonable time frame.”
The program will be held at the Plains District Community Center from July 19 to 21. Services will be available by appointment only, and those living in the 26th House District and 26th Senate District will be given top priority.
Services include address changes, vehicle registration, hunting and fishing licenses, vehicle titles, disabled parking placards, identification cards for adults and children, driver's licenses, real ID, transcripts, compliance summaries and E-ZPass transponders.
To schedule an appointment, contact Wilt’s office at 540-208-0735.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.