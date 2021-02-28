It’s been several months since Diana Stultz last presented a proposed ordinance amendment or special-use permit request inside the walls of the Rockingham County Administrator Center, but her recognition for nearly four decades of work is being discussed by elected officials.
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, filed a resolution Tuesday honoring Stultz’s impact on the county. Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, is a co-sponsor of the resolution, which was approved by the House of Delegates on Saturday.
Stultz, of Broadway, began working for Rockingham County as a secretary for the planning and zoning department in 1981 and was hired by former county administrator Bill O’Brien.
Within four years, Stultz was promoted to zoning administrator -- a position she held until her retirement on Oct. 30.
“During her distinguished 39-year career, Diana Stultz worked on more than 100 zoning and subdivision ordinances, representing every part of Rockingham County, and became a trusted source of institutional knowledge,” the resolution stated.
Stultz was involved in every zoning and subdivision ordinance since 1985. In a previous interview with the Daily News-Record, Stultz said she “had a play in all of them.”
The resolution continues to state that Stultz “demonstrated an unparalleled dedication to serving the residents of Rockingham County and supporting her fellow county employees, maintaining patience and professionalism in all her interactions.”
Upon her retirement, Broadway Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said his father spoke often about Stultz, adding that she was a success story he always liked to share because he saw her potential and talent and how she worked her way up from secretary to zoning administrator within four years.
“He believed in her and knew she would succeed and thrive in a position of significant responsibility, and she certainly proved him right,” O’Brien said in a previous interview. “He was always very proud of her, and he made sure that everyone knew it as well.”
Stepping into big shoes to fill, Kelly Getz was named as Stultz’s replacement. Getz previously served as the county’s deputy zoning administrator.
As she entered into a “well-earned retirement,” according to the resolution, Stultz is spending her time with family and plans to serve the community as a volunteer in the future.
