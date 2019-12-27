With less than two weeks until the 2020 General Assembly session is in full swing, two Valley legislators are giving their constituents a chance to discuss the issues before heading to Richmond.
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, will join Delegate-elect Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, in hosting a joint town hall on Monday to share their plans and expectations for the upcoming session.
Those who attend will also be able to speak with the delegates about issues they find important.
The joint town hall will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Arey Assembly Hall at the Bridgewater Municipal Building.
While the next session will be a learning curve for Runion as he serves his first term, Wilt will be serving his first term in the minority, as Democrats took control of the House and Senate during November’s election.
During a pre-legislative breakfast on Dec. 4, Wilt said going into the next session is an “unknown,” but said he would focus his efforts on working across the aisle to address issues raised by his constituents.
With the change in leadership, Wilt also said the change could impact the Interstate 81 committee that provides recommendations to the Commonwealth Transportation Board regarding the I-81 corridor improvement plan — a committee Wilt serves on.
“I like to think I will stay on the committee I am on, but time will tell,” Wilt said.
The main questions the committee is asked involve how projects will be paid for and when improvements can be expected to be seen, which could take a few years.
Wilt said he would support borrowing as projects move along to fund the $2.2 billion in proposed improvements, but would not support any effort to unwind funding as several counties have passed resolutions in opposition to a regional fuel tax due to their distance from I-81.
To prepare for his new role, Runion has been meeting with his predecessor, former Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, nearly every week to learn the ins and outs of working at the General Assembly.
Runion is working on three bills to sponsor come January, including charter amendments to the town of Elkton, contractual language in the public-contracting arena and a bipartisan bill that The Arc of Virginia asked to be carried.
Legislation his constituents can expect Runion to be in support of include bills related to business, agriculture, mental health and anything that would benefit the 25th House of Delegates District.
He said he would not support of any legislation that is overreaching or infringes on constitutional rights. In particular, Runion said he would not support legislation that would decriminalize or legalize the use of marijuana.
The 2020 General Assembly session starts Jan. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.