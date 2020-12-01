Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, is partnering with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to bring a DMV Connect team to Timberville from Dec. 14-16.
Services will be available by appointment only, and residents living within the 26th House District will be given priority.
The DMV Connect will take place at the Plains District Community Center. Services available will include address changes, vehicle registration, hunting and fishing licenses, vehicle titles, disabled parking placards, identification cards for adults and children, driver's licenses, real ID, transcripts, compliance summaries and E-ZPass transponders.
To schedule an appointment, contact Wilt's office at 540-208-0735 by Dec. 10.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.