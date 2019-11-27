ELKTON — It’s about giving back to the community — that’s what the Elkton Woodworkers Club focuses on.
The club is a group of men who all specialize in different types of wood making and bring their expertise to the club to learn from each other. But on top of that, they like to use their expertise to help those in need.
The idea to start the Elkton Woodworkers Club began in January 2018 after Richard Carr and Barry Ream teamed up and found other wood-maker fanatics.
Seven men have been working the past month to make toys to give to the Elkton Area United Services.
The Elkton Area United Services is a social-service agency that serves eastern Rockingham County and provides assistance with housing, electricity, food, school supplies and a joyful holiday season to those in need, according to its website.
The group plans to drop off more than 150 wooden pull and push toys, which include cars, trucks, airplanes, school buses, ducks, chickens and rabbits. The toys are designed for toddlers and preschoolers.
“We all enjoy learning from each other’s skills and doing this as a hobby, but we wanted to put our hobby to good use, so we decided to make wooden toys for tots,” Carr said. “I’m tickled to death that I get to do this and, if successful, I’d want to do it again.”
Darryl Lam has been wood making since 1980 and learned the skill from his father.
He enjoys making toys and cabinets, but it was never about doing it as a business.
“It’s easier to give things away than sell them,” he said. “It’s more rewarding and that’s important for me.”
The club members said they are men of faith and want that to shine through their work.
“Christians ought to give. There should be no stopping point,” club member Bill Kingrea said. “The joy is in making them and giving them.”
The members plan to begin dropping the toys off by the first week of December.
“I don’t need to see the toys being given to the kids,” Carr said. “I can imagine it and their faces lighting up. That’s what brings me joy.”
The majority of the toys are not painted at the request of the Elkton Area United Services because it doesn’t want the kids to chew the paint off due to safety hazards.
“It will actually give the kids a chance to marker the toys themselves and decorate them the way they want,” Carr said. “I think they will really enjoy that.”
Tom Lindquist, who enjoys all types of wood making, said the group is mission-oriented and wants to continue making things for others.
“You have to have it in your heart,” he said. “If you’re men of faith, it shows through your actions. That’s what we are about.”
Carr hopes there will be enough of the wooden toys to be handed out throughout the year.
“I want it to be the gift that keeps on giving,” he said.
In the New Year, the group will be making wooden feet for an international organization that is making prosthetic legs.
Ultimately, the prosthetic legs will go to people in Third World countries.
With the prosthetic legs, the international organization will be able to go out to people’s homes and fit them for the leg instead of having to do it at a hospital or doctor’s office, according to Carr.
“We are thrilled to be a part of this project and are so impressed by the people who come up with ways to serve others that couldn’t otherwise afford a prosthetic,” Carr said. “I’m looking forward to the other ways we can get involved near and far to help others in the future.”
