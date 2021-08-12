Thomas Sions has been going to Ruritan Club events and meetings since he was born. His mom, Karen Sions, has been a member since she was a senior in high school and his grandfather, Charles Oroark, even longer than that.
It made sense when Thomas became a member before he’d even hit double digits in age. At 7 years old, Thomas was not only the youngest member of the Tenth Legion Mountain Valley Ruritan Club — he was the youngest member in the region.
When members of the club attended a regional meeting that included six clubs, Thomas was the youngest and his first cousin twice removed was the oldest, with an age difference of 81 years.
Thomas is now 9 years old and entering the fourth grade at Lacey Spring Elementary School this fall. Lacey Spring is physically the closest elementary school to the Tenth Legion Mountain Valley Ruritan Club and is therefore often the recipient of money raised through events such as summer lawn parties.
Last year, Thomas told his mom that Lacey Spring was raising money to purchase a new playground. The old one was being held together in places by duct tape, Sions said.
Of course, Thomas and his mom thought of the Ruritan Club, a national service organization, as a way to help raise money. Thomas has been helping at Ruritan events for years. He helps his grandfather prepare for lawn parties, helps man the cake walk and works the ice cream and soda stands.
Thomas said he’s learned about “helping and giving back” from the Ruritans, and this was an opportunity to give back to his own school.
Thanks to a lawn party last month, Thomas was able to present Lacey Spring Principal Tammy May with a check for $500.
Thomas, a humble young man, didn’t have much to say about the gift that he helped raise along with the community, but did say it “felt good,” but also that it was “a lot of work.”
As a member of the Ruritans, Thomas attends monthly meetings with his mother and grandfather and helps with their events, which raise money for not just Lacey Spring, but also local churches and fund a scholarship for a Broadway High School student.
Thomas remembers the day he became a member. Both regional and national representatives came to the meeting to present him with “lots of pins,” Thomas said. Because a national representative was there, Thomas was given some special pins that some members don’t get, Sions said.
She, and Oroark, her dad, love that Thomas is following in the family tradition and they get to participate as a family.
And for Lacey Spring it means a new playground and a chance to spread a little fun and excitement this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.