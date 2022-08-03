Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s latest appointments to state boards and commissions feature a few local residents.
On Monday, Youngkin appointed Bob Threewits, of Keezletown, to the state's cattle industry board. Threewitts owns Twin Oaks Farm.
Hobey Bauhan, of Harrisonburg, was appointed to the Virginia Egg Board. Bauhan is the president of the Virginia Poultry Federation.
Also appointed to the Virginia Egg Board is W. Keith Sheets, of McGaheysville. Sheets is the general manager of Faraway Farms Inc. and serves on the Rockingham County Planning Commission.
John A. King II, of Harrisonburg, was selected to serve on the Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board. King is the president of the Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative.
James Madison University professor Thomas R. Benzing was appointed to the board of trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History. Benzing lives in Augusta County.
And the President and CEO of Dynamic Aviation, Michael A. Stoltzfus, was appointed to the Aerospace Advisory Council. Stoltzfus lives in Bridgewater.
"I’m proud to appoint these dedicated individuals," Youngkin said in a statement. "Their work will move our Commonwealth into the future and help create a best-in-class government."
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.