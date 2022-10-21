If the annual Oysters with Obenshain event is any indication, local Republicans are feeling confident for this year's election.
"Shh ... can you hear that?" U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, said at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on Thursday. "That's the sound of a red wave," he said, to a sea of cheers.
Voters will decide between Cline, the incumbent, and challenger Jennifer Lewis, a Democrat, in the race to represent Virginia's Sixth Congressional District in the House of Representatives. In addition to the U.S. House race, voters will elect representatives for school board and local government offices on Election Day, which is Nov. 8.
Next year, all Virginia Senate and House of Delegates seats will be up for grabs in the first election under new district lines following the 2020 census.
Oysters with Obenshain is a fundraiser for state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, who has represented the 26th Senate District since 2004.
"And I can't wait until 2023, when we're resetting the Senate of Virginia, and once again, Virginia stands for families, Virginia stands for parental rights, Virginia stands for economic success, Virginia stands for law enforcement and we back the blue," Cline said.
Cline also said that if Republicans get the majority in the U.S. House, they would not only block President Joe Biden's policies, but push back on them by presenting conservative ideas.
About 400 Shenandoah Valley Republicans turned out to the event Thursday, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who began and ended his keynote speech with thanking Valley voters for putting him, Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares in office last November.
Youngkin said that when he attended Oysters with Obenshain last year as a candidate for governor, it was the beginning of a three-chapter book. Chapter One was to turn Virginia red, and chapter Two is "going to work this year."
Chapter Three is winning the Senate, he said. Democrats hold a 21-19 majority in that chamber.
“We have shown that when we win, we win, and that’s the best part," Youngkin said. "We’re on the winning team, and it’s not a team that’s defined by [Republicans and Democrats]. It’s a team -- it’s a team defined by values."
Values of a "winning team," Youngkin said, are believing in strong families and safe communities, low taxes and small-business products made in America, preventing crime by putting more police on the streets and that children in schools "should be taught how to think, and not what to think."
Youngkin also touched on the tax rebate checks sent out to Virginians recently and hot topics regarding education. COVID-19 mandates should be in the rearview mirror, he said, and Virginia would not adhere to recent rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to require children be vaccinated to attend school.
Youngkin and Obenshain also mentioned sending conservative candidates to local governing bodies.
