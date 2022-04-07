MASSANETTA SPRINGS — Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated $43,750 — his first-quarter salary — to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program at Massanetta Springs on Wednesday.
VALEAP is an organization that helps law enforcement officers and first responders who have undergone traumatic incidents in the line of duty or their personal lives.
“One of the things we wanted to do was to highlight organizations that are making a difference with that process,” Youngkin said. “And when we learned about [VALEAP] it was absolutely the perfect organization to make our first donation to.”
He made the donation at VALEAP’s Post Critical Incident Seminar. Youngkin pledged to donate his gubernatorial salary during his campaign for governor in 2021.
“This is a chance to really support them, because they make a difference,” Youngkin said.
VALEAP was established in 2008, after the mass shooting at Virginia Tech. Since then, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 500 officers from over 60 Virginia agencies, providing methods of peer support and mental health services, according to organization leaders.
“VALEAP does extraordinary work,” Youngkin said.
Youngkin said both law enforcement officials and their families put others in front of themselves to protect and serve.
“As citizens, we have an obligation on the other side of that compact,” he said. “And the obligation on the other side of the compact is, in fact, to support [law enforcement officials].”
Law enforcement officers from across the commonwealth are exposed to high levels of stress often, Youngkin said, and also encounter extremely traumatic situations.
Earlier Wednesday morning, Youngkin said, he attended a memorial service for fallen Henrico County police officer Trey M. Sutton, who was killed in a three-vehicle crash on March 30.
On Feb. 1, Bridgewater College police officer John Painter and campus safety officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson were killed in a shooting on campus.
“The job you all perform is the hardest job in America,” Youngkin said.
At VALEAP, it’s “cops helping cops,” Youngkin said, and law enforcement professionals assisting each other who understand what the job entails.
“Thank you for your willingness to protect and serve,” Youngkin said.
