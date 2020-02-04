During its annual meeting today, the Rockingham County Board of Zoning Appeals will hear two cases and elect new officers.
The board is made up of five members who represent the five districts in Rockingham County: George Whitmore, Keith Hurst, Jon Ritenour, Michael Harvey and Charles Dean.
Terms last for five years, with Ritenour’s term expiring June 30.
The public hearing will start with a request from T.C. and Barb Frye, who are requesting a zoning variance of 9 feet at the southeast corner of their garage to obtain a permit to construct a swimming pool.
The applicants purchased the property, located off Mesinetto Creek Drive, in 2019 and recently learned that they are 9 feet too close to the property line, according to the zoning appeal staff report.
The board will consider if there is a topographical hardship, if the request is necessity or a convenience, and if the applicant has an alternative that could be used to bring the property into compliance before moving forward.
The board will also consider a request by Robert Dudley, who is seeking to appeal a zoning violation for an automobile graveyard on property on the west side of Happy Valley Road.
In the zoning appeal application, Dudley said he does not operate an automobile graveyard, but is a car collector who restores cars when he has time and money.
Dudley wrote that he owns 21 vehicles, three tractors and several other pieces of maintenance equipment, and is in the process of purchasing another unit that would be licensed and driven.
“[I have] been at this property 25 years,” he wrote. “Neighbor built next to property line, but with trees can not see units without coming across fence. These units are personal use and no parts or stripping of any vehicle has ever taken place or been sold or given away."
Kelly Getz, deputy zoning administrator for the county, said in a memo that after receiving a complaint, he and Zoning Administrator Diana Stultz visited the property on Nov. 15 and found multiple “junked and/or inoperable vehicles and refuse around the site.”
According to county code, an auto graveyard is described as any lot or area exposed to the weather upon which more than three inoperable motor vehicles of any kind are located.
The Board of Zoning Appeals meets at 6 p.m. today at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
