HARPERS FERRY — Due to potentially hazardous conditions during rockslide stabilization work along US 340, Harpers Ferry National Historical Park will temporarily close a portion of the Loudoun Heights Trail, certain climbing routes, and a section of river shoreline starting Sept. 12. The temporary closures will continue for the duration of the work, which is expected to last 90 days.
The Loudoun Heights Trail will be closed one mile east of its intersection with the Appalachian National Scenic Trail through the Split Rock Overlook. The Loudoun Heights Trail will be monitored throughout the project, and further closures may become necessary for the safety of the visitors and construction workers.
Climbing routes in Virginia and West Virginia east of Chestnut Hill Road will be closed during construction. A 0.8 mile section of shoreline below the work, along the confluence of the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers, will also be closed.
In addition, there will be intermittent closures for pedestrians crossing the US 340 bridge, not expected to exceed 20 minutes.
The West Virginia Division of Highways awarded a contract to stabilize a rockslide-prone section of mountain high above US 340 near Harpers Ferry. A section of US 340 between Virginia 671 (Harpers Ferry Road) and Chestnut Hill Road will be closed. Detours may be up to 22 miles in length, adding an average of 35 minutes of travel time for many visitors.
Harpers Ferry NHP will remain open and will continue to offer programming and events throughout the closure. Recreational activities and trails throughout the rest of the park will not be impacted. Please check the park’s Current Conditions for updates to the closures.
This story originally ran in the Martinsburg Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.