BASYE — Not a single cloud touched the hazy blue sky at 10 a.m. Sunday when nearly 150 riders set off to complete this year's Rocktown Rambler gravel bicycle race.
The Rambler is hosted by Rocktown Bicycles — one of several bicycle shops in downtown Harrisonburg — and is a bicycle race designed with the gravel enthusiast in mind. In the last decade, gravel riding has become increasingly popular as it offers cyclists a medium between road cycling and mountain biking.
In conjunction with this increasing popularity, Rocktown Bicycles started its own gravel event three years ago that has been gaining traction ever since.
With a start and finish line at Bryce Bike Park in Basye, the Rambler takes riders just out of the resort and through a 25-mile course that links some public gravel roads in the area — roads that shop employees had enjoyed riding themselves for years, they said. Kelly Paduch works as a mechanic plus salesperson for Rocktown Bicycles and has been race director for the Rocktown Rambler since its inception.
"My real job title is women's ambassador," Paduch said. "Which came from the fact that there is a discrepancy in the number of women who ride bicycles versus men and so having been a woman in the bike shop I'm trying to make a more welcoming environment and inspiring environment for women to come into the bike shops or start riding."
Paduch has worked at Rocktown since March 2015, but her history with cycling goes back to high school when she started riding as an alternative to running. After moving to the area for college, she fell in love with Harrisonburg's gravel scene and never left.
"Gravel offers a different experience for riding," Paduch said. "And it has grown, which I think comes from a place of people seeking a new adventure and also an escape from dealing with vehicle traffic."
In 2019 — while Paduch was still racing gravel professionally — several of the leaders at Rocktown Bicycles got together and started planning a gravel race of their own.
According to Paduch, it all started with them staring deeply into the Google maps pulled up on a computer screen and conversations about including this road or that road developed from there. The team test rode the route several times before finalizing the course and applying for necessary permits.
The first edition of the Rambler was set to take place in the spring of 2020, however due to COVID-19 shut downs, it was moved to fall, 2021. The past two years have been spring events and 2023 saw peak registration numbers for the race, according to organizers.
"We started a gravel race because we felt like we could do it," Paduch said. "We have the knowledge of the roads and the stoke for [gravel] and we wanted to share that with people and show them that we have a special thing here."
Ken Bell owns Rocktown Bicycles and was part of the three-person team that planned the Rambler several years ago. He was on course hours before any rider had arrived, carefully marking the course with red and white arrows on signs posted at each intersection.
"[Hosting an event like this] makes people look at the shop as a resource for someone who is looking to get into gravel," Bell said.
The course itself is special because nearly all of it — from mile 6 to mile 24 — is exclusively gravel with a short stretch of singletrack that winds around part of Lake Laura added at the end of the course. Riders who were tackling either one lap or two pedaled up and down winding hills lined with trees on both sides and through at least one creek. According to Bell, the best part of the course are the views one catches glimpses of when traversing across Suplinlick Ridge.
An aid station was set up at the halfway point on course to provide riders with fluids, snacks, and mechanical support. Chris Michaels — the third player in the Rocktown Rambler's planning and floor manager at Rocktown Bicycles — manned the outpost.
"This is kind of an oasis in a desert of pain and suffering," Michaels said, joking. He grew up riding, racing, and working in a variety of bicycle shops so he could certainly relate to the challenges of a gravel course that many riders experienced.
It's no secret that the Shenandoah Valley is home to an exceptional collection of quiet, gravel roads. Unfortunately, many of these roads are under the constant threat of being paved over by county or state officials.
"There's more roads on the chopping block every year," Michaels said. "In Loudon county, they turned gravel roads into a tourist destination. Out here [especially in Rockingham County] three our four gravel roads get paved each year and it's sad to see them go."
The Rocktown Rambler celebrates the roads less traveled that make the Shenandoah Valley a unique place to ride and for the last three years, the event — whether raced or ridden — has been a way for Paduch to give others an opportunity to gain a positive gravel experience for themselves.
"The goal is that everyone has fun and I think we've been successful in that so far," said Paduch. "Most riders come in with a smile."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.