The Harrisonburg City School Board gave several updates in its Tuesday night meeting, including more information on the Rocktown High School construction, new school leaders, security updates, collective bargaining and language interpreters for board meetings.
Rocktown High Updates
Rocktown High School is on track for opening in 2024, as far as the school division has control over.
Craig Mackail, the HCPS construction coordinator, presented updates on the new high school. Cooling units for the school have been put in place, which has allowed the installation of hardwood flooring for gyms in the school.
Mackail said windows, doors, ceilings and floors for academic wings were close to being finished. The media center also has finished windows and ceilings, and the carpet and for the library will come in at the end of August.
“In fact, we are going to start really cleaning those and then lock them up until we take possession [of the building],” Mackail said.
Outside of the school, sidewalks have been installed, the tennis court is almost finished and asphalt is down on the track. Mackail said the rubberized surface on top of the asphalt will be going in soon. The courtyard for the student entrance, Mackail said, will start soon.
The intersection for the school on South Main Street still needs to be finished, which will be “tight until the end,” Mackail said. After Nielson Contstruction is done with construction in December, Mackail said, then furniture for the building will come in, starting in January or February.
New Leaders
Superintendent Michael Richards introduced new leaders for HCPS, including four new assistant principals and a new position for former city council Vice-Mayor Sal Romero.
Ken Hill will serve as the new director of special education for the 2023-24 school year. Hill previously served as a special education director and assistant exceptional children's director for six years each in North Carolina before coming to Harrisonburg in 2021.
Christine Booz will be the new assistant principal of Stone Spring Elementary School. Booz has 18 years of teaching experience and is currently a teacher at Albemarle County.
Michelle Boyd will serve as the assistant principal of Waterman Elementary. Boyd has been a teacher for elementary and middle schools in several areas across Virginia.
Audrey Salzman will be the new assistant principal of Keister Elementary. Salzman has been a middle school teacher in Virginia and New Hampshire and has also served as an elementary school principal in New Hampshire.
Flint Dollar will serve as the new assistant principal at Thomas Harrison Middle. Dollar has a master’s degree in music and an endorsement in administration and supervision. He most recently served as the choral and theater director in Waynesboro.
Romero, the current director of equity and community engagement, will shift into a brand new position for the school district chief of staff. Romero has been a teacher, assistant principal and coordinator of family and community engagement. The new position will incorporate Romero’s current position and will also take on special projects and represent Richards at events.
Security, Project Updates
Chief Operating Officer Shawn Printz gave updates for security at HHS as well as other school projects.
Printz said at HHS, a camera system and key-fob system for exterior doors are scheduled to be installed before the start of the school year. Other safety features, like vape detectors and AI technology pilots, are currently being explored for timing.
At Keister Elementary, the replacement of roofing in the cafeteria started on Monday. Sensory rooms in several schools and ramps at Stone Spring Elementary have also been upgraded.
Collective Bargaining
The Harrisonburg City School Board unanimously voted to go forward with the process to enable a collective bargaining election to occur for HCPS employees.
According to the National Relations Labor Board, collective bargaining allows a representative chosen by workers to bargain with an employer about wages, hours and other conditions of employment.
This vote follows the Harrisonburg Education Association filing an affidavit stating at least 51% of HCPS staff wanted to enter a collective bargaining agreement with the board.
Board member Tom Domonoske said Virginia has a “very interesting process” that was recently established to allow for collective bargaining. Following the HEA presenting the affidavit, Domonoske said the board has 120 days to vote on whether the board would allow for a collective bargaining election to happen.
This vote, Domonoske said, essentially established the process for approving the election to move forward. There will be a public hearing in two weeks concerning the topic, where community members can share their thoughts.
Following this public hearing, the board will have a final vote on Sept. 5 to approve or not approve a confidential election for HCPS employees to decide whether to be represented by a specific collective bargaining agent.
Language Access
Community members will now be able to request interpreters for school board meetings, with the program potentially starting as early as September.
Families will be able to call the interpretation support team at 540-437-5017 to request interpreters in six languages, Spanish, Kurdish, Tigrinya, Swahili, Arabic and Russian.
