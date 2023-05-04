Harrisonburg City Public Schools announced at a board meeting this week the new principals, assistant principals and other leaders for several schools, including the principal of Rocktown High School — which is currently under construction.
Rocktown High School
Tamara Mines will serve as the inaugural principal of Rocktown Highschool. Mines received her undergraduate degree in government from the University of Virginia, her Master of Teaching degree and her certificate in administration and supervision from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Mines most recently served as the assistant principal of Walker Upper Elementary School in Charlottesville and has also worked as a history and social science teacher, high school principal and assistant principal in Virginia. According to a press release from HCPS, Mine will join HCPS in July in preparation for the opening of Rocktown and will work closely with the principal of Harrisonburg High School for a “smooth transition.”
At the May 2 school board meeting, Mines thanked the school board and superintendent for the opportunity and said she was ready to roll up her sleeves and be collaborative and inclusive.
Rachel Linden was chosen to be the director of counseling at Rocktown Highschool. Linden received her undergraduate degree in English, Master of Education degree in college student personnel and education specialist degree in counseling psychology from James Madison University. Since 2006, Linden has worked as a school counselor at HHS, moving up to director of counseling in 2012. Linden has also worked as a program specialist at the On the Road Collaborative and career coach at HHS through Blue Ridge Community College.
Harrisonburg High School
Ryan Henschel will serve as the assistant principal for HHS. Henschel received his undergraduate degree in mathematics from Eastern Mennonite University and his master’s degree in educational leadership from JMU. Henschel has been a math teacher at HHS since 2015 and has also served as the night school administrator for HHS and summer school administrator at Spotswood Elementary.
Durmount Perry was selected to be the dean of students at HHS. Perry is currently working toward his educational leadership certificate at JMU and received his undergraduate degree from Lock Haven University and his Master of Arts in Teaching Special Education from Liberty University. Perry has worked in various roles at Shenandoah Academy and the Boys and Girls Club and joined HHS in 2012 as a special education teacher.
Stone Spring, Waterman and Keister Elementary
Norris Bunn will serve as the principal of Stone Spring Elementary. Bunn earned his bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in educational leadership from JMU. Bunn started as a first-grade teacher in Page County Public Schools. He moved to HCPS and taught first and second grade at Waterman Elementary. Since 2016, Bunn has been the assistant principal at Smithland Elementary.
Ian Linden was chosen to be the principal of Waterman Elementary. Linden earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from JMU in middle school education and his certificate in K-12 school administration from JMU in 2019. Linden taught at Thomas Harrison Middle School and Bluestone Elementary and most recently served as the assistant principal of Stone Spring Elementary.
Erin Young was selected to be the principal at Keister Elementary. Young received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Alaska in Fairbanks and a degree in elementary education from Mary Baldwin College. In 2017, Young earned her master’s degree in school administration and supervision from JMU. Young taught at Keister Elementary for 10 years before becoming Stone Spring Elementary’s assistant principal in 2016. In 2019, she returned to Keister as assistant principal.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools
Staci Hartman will serve as the coordinator of instruction for HCPS. Hartman received her master's in education from Wichita State University, focusing on curriculum and instruction. Hartman also has an administration and supervision certification from JMU. Since 2008, Hartman has worked in various roles in HCPS, serving as a literacy coach, instructional coach and the language arts and Title I supervisor/instructional coach. She has worked as the assistant principal of Waterman Elementary since 2015.
