Rocktown History will be hosting a powerful documentary premier at Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg on Thursday, May 25.
The event is free and open to the public, however seats are limited and will be offered on a first come first serve basis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the film will begin promptly at 7 p.m.
In addition to showing the film, the students who were responsible for its creation will be leading a presentation regarding the making of the documentary. A panel of interviewees from the project will be conducting a question and answer discussion as well.
With grant funding raised through Great Community Give efforts, Rocktown History partnered with Rockingham County Public Schools to offer an honors level independent study course tasked with the project of creating a documentary that highlighted a topic in local history that has never been touched on to this extent before. Beau Dickinson — social studies supervisor for RCPS — worked to lead a group of students in this endeavor.
Five students — a mixture of juniors and seniors from Spotswood High School — started working on the project last summer with the help of Dickinson and their teacher, Owen Longacre.
“It’s been the ultimate learning experience [for the students],” expressed Dickinson.
The film, titled “Knocking Down Walls: The Deliberate Speed of Harrisonburg’s Federal Court” tells the story of two court cases decided by Judge John Paul in the late 1950’s that led to the closure of two Virginia public schools during the era of desegregation. The students have spent the last year researching, interviewing, and field tripping to film the real live places and real live people that experienced and were affected by the historic events.
“These were very pivotal cases [of the time],” Dickinson said, “and we wanted to tell that story.”
Rocktown History is excited to invite the community to attend the premier in recognition of the work of the young historians and their special guests.
