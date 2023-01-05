WOODSTOCK — As they did last year, Karl Roulston and Dennis Morris will serve as chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors in 2023.
At its annual organizational meeting on Tuesday, the board unanimously agreed to return Roulston and Morris to those leadership roles.
Morris abstained from the vote to re-elect him as the vice chairman.
Roulston represents District 4 and is serving in his second term on the board. Morris represents District 5 and is serving in his 11th term. Their current four-year terms run through Dec. 31, 2025.
In other business on Tuesday, the board agreed to keep its monthly meeting schedule mostly unchanged in 2023.
For the most part, the supervisors will continue to meet at 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month and at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month.
All of the board’s public hearings this year will be held exclusively at the 7 p.m. meetings. The supervisors had approved that arrangement last year after noting that residents and other members of the public are able to attend night meetings more easily than the afternoon sessions.
Because of the Christmas holiday, the board plans to meet only on the second Tuesday of December. To ensure that each month has a 7 p.m. meeting, the meeting scheduled for Dec. 12 will be held at 7 p.m. rather than at 4 p.m.
This change in time will preserve a public hearing opportunity should one be necessary at the end of the calendar year, according to County Administrator Evan Vass.
The supervisors’ first regular meeting of this year is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.