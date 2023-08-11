Brandy Clem of Strasburg looks for an open spot to place a set of bi-fold doors outside this front lawn along Route 11 near Fishers Hill on Thursday. Clem and her son Kamden, 9, left, and her mother Lorrie Crabill, center, were getting geared up for the annual Route 11 Yard Crawl this weekend that stretches from Stephens City to New Market. The group cleans out storage facilities and collects merchandise from estate sales and then resells the goods during the Yard Crawl.