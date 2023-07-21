It started as a one-off retreat for women writers in Wintergreen.
“I thought I was going to host them for one retreat that lasted two and a half days,” Joanne Gabbin, professor emerita and Founder of the Furious Flower Poetry Center, said. “But at the end of the retreat, the women enjoyed it so much. They said, ‘Well, sign us up for next year.’”
The first year turned into a second, which turned into a third, and before they knew it, the Wintergreen Women Writers Collective had been meeting for almost 37 years.
The collective, after a long history of supporting women writers, recently received a $150,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation to find a model to preserve and support their work, all with the help of JMU Libraries.
The Wintergreen Women Writers Collective was founded in 1987 by Gabbin, who wanted to create a space not only for women to meet and talk about their writing but also for a support group for those in the profession.
“Sometimes it’s very difficult for women, especially Black women in the academy,” Gabbin said. “I found that difficulty here at JMU, and I wanted to make sure that I helped to cushion that for other people.”
The grant, funded by the Mellon Foundation and administered by the Educopia Institute, will help turn the collective into a non-profit and explore the preservation and collection of Wintergreen women history and work under the project’s title “Sacred Work.”
Caitlin Birch, the director of digital scholarship and distinctive collections at JMU Libraries, who’s working with the collective to address the documentation of their history, said the award is a planning grant. During the planning phase, Birch explained, JMU Libraries will be working toward building the relationship between the two organizations.
“We are having a lot of conversations about how we do this collecting, what Wintergreen considers its legacy, its historical record as it stands right now and what they might like to include in it going forward,” Birch said.
The project will include a class in the English department, where students will learn about the group and how their archival record is being treated as Birch and Gabbin continue their work with the grant. The goals also include creating video documentation about the Wintergreen Women Writer’s Collective.
Although the preservation work hasn’t started, the two are laying the groundwork for collecting the history of dozens of writers over almost 40 years. It was one of those writers, Eugenia Collier, that was the inspiration behind the project, Gabbin said.
“She wrote me about a year and a half ago now and said, ‘I think I realized that I’m not going to be here much longer.’ And it was so sobering to have her say it that way,” Gabbin said. “It got me started with this notion that her work deserves to be collected … This is kind of the emotional beginning of this particular project.”
The work is important for the women in the organization like Collier and for education alike, Gabbin and Birch said, because it will help save years worth of the writers’ work, as well as contribute to students’ understanding of history and archiving.
Birch said JMU is on a path to becoming a collecting center for Black women literary history, which started with the collection of Gabbin’s own work and the Furious Flower Poetry Center records.
“This collecting strength will support generations and generations of JMU students in learning this history and learning about literature through this lens but will also support new original scholarship from outside researchers,” Birch said. “So it really is this mutually beneficial relationship that we’ve started up.”
This project, Gabbin said, gives the group the opportunity to explore their big-picture goals — focusing on a bright future rather than a future centering the aims to demean groups of people or ignore important parts of history.
“Especially now,” Gabbin said, “when there’s so much that is negative in the news about the preservation of documents, especially as they deal with people of color, Black and brown people and diverse people and poor people — people who have been marginalized and who’ve been invisible. Now, the agenda seems to be to erase those people. That will not happen under my watch.”
Birch said she hopes this work will help people see archives as relevant to their lives because they’re working with a group that’s still working to support and produce writing.
“When we have this opportunity to work with an organization like Wintergreen Women, where the women are very much living, breathing working in front of us, that gives us this opportunity to approach archives and preservation completely differently,” Birch said. “And frankly, you can’t tell the story of cultural heritage in Virginia without focusing on organizations like these.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.